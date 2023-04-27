Section of Jln Abg Galau to close to enable work on Bintulu-Jepak bridge

BINTULU (April 27): A section of road at Jalan Abang Galau here, the location where construction of the Bintulu-Jepak bridge project is being carried out, will be temporarily closed to traffic on Saturday (April 29).

In a notice today, the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) said the road closure is to prevent live traffic underneath the bridge during concreting for public safety.

The road closure will be from 9.30pm to 6am.

BDA advised road users to be alert of the temporary closure.

It added that an alternative route would be provided towards the left side into the Parkcity commerce square area.

The Bintulu-Jepak Bridge project comes under the Second Trunk Road project, which is fully funded by the state government.

The scope of the project involves the construction of a permanent cable span bridge of 494.2 metres (main span 267.6 metres) across the Kemena River with a total estimated length of 788.84 metres along with roads and viaducts.

When completed the road and bridge will provide a shorter traveling distance from Jepak to Bintulu town centre.