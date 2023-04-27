Sibu Municipal Council to remove abandoned cars at roadsides starting next month

SIBU (April 27): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will start removing all the derelict and abandoned cars left at the roadsides and in front of workshops to its landfill site at Kemuyang, from next month.

Its chairman Clarence Ting said the site was ready and there should not be any delay to remove all these abandoned cars which were an eyesore and a health hazard.

“Hopefully, by the end of the year, we can fill up the Kemuyang landfill site with all these derelict cars,” he said at the SMC meeting on Wednesday.

As such, Ting reminded his enforcement staff to write to the owners of the workshops on the council’s impending move.

“These abandoned cars are found all over Sibu, from Sungei Antu to Jalan Teng Kung Suk at Jalan Upper Lanang. All of these derelict cars ought to be removed,” he said.

Ting said they also received lots of complaints from members of the public on these abandoned cars left at the roadside.

He cited Jalan Kuda as a case, where more than 10 abandoned cars were left at the parking spaces.

“We already have the contractors to remove the cars and hopefully, they will do the job fast.”