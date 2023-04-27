Singapore, Sabah discuss tourism cooperation

KOTA KINABALU (April 27): Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew concurs with the High Commissioner of Singapore to Malaysia, Vanu Gopala Menon that there is ample room for cooperation between Singapore and Sabah in the tourism sector.

The duo exchanged views and explored ideas for building on their bilateral cooperation. They discussed the ongoing setting up of the Sabah Tourism and Trade Office (STTO) in Singapore, among other matters of common interest, during a courtesy call by Menon on Wednesday.

“STTO is a positive development and will definitely open up economic opportunities for Sabah and Singapore for mutual benefit,” said Liew who wanted to find out more about Singapore’s regulations governing Airbnb operators.

She also enlightened the Singapore High Commissioner on Sabah’s attractions such as the world-class Sipadan diving spot, Borneo Elephant Sanctuary and Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre.

Menon, who arrived here on Tuesday, is on a working visit to Sabah until April 29.

He said with the opening of borders and resumption of international flights, he decided to meet with the minister “to see what we can do to collaborate and strengthen the cooperation between Singapore and Sabah.”

“I had a very good meeting with Christina who is the Tourism Minister in Sabah. We discussed ways to promote cooperation between Singapore and Sabah in tourism. I think there are plenty of things we can do together.

“I hope STTO will be able to encourage more Singaporeans to visit Sabah and to enhance trade in Sabah. This (STTO) is a relationship that has long-term potential, and we should work on it and make it a success,” the Singapore High Commissioner said after the courtesy call.

Menon was accompanied by First Secretary (Political) Warran Kalasegaran and First Secretary (Political) Darren Kee Wei Jian.

Also present were the Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, the Ministry’s Deputy Permanent Secretary II Alesia Sion and Sabah Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Noredah Othman.