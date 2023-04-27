S’wak Civil Service reminded to give their best in serving community

KUCHING (April 27): The entire Sarawak Civil Service (SCS) team has been urged to remain committed to serving the community at their level best.

Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel said they must be more dedicated in discharging their duties, particularly with SCS marking its 60th anniversary this year.

“We will be celebrating our 60th anniversary on July 22 this year. This should motivate us to serve the people even better.

“We should not forget the fact that we should appreciate and accept what we have today,” he said at the Premier’s Department Aidilfitri Ramah Tamah event held at the State Legislative Assembly Complex (DUN) in Petra Jaya here today.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang graced the festive gathering.

Muhammad Abdullah said the Ramah Tamah event served as an avenue for SCS members irrespective of race and faith to foster closer rapport among themselves.

He said celebrating a festival, be it Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Christmas, Lunar New Year or Hari Gawai Dayak, together regardless of colour and faith is a tradition which Sarawakians have been upholding.

He extended appreciation to all of those who were involved in making the festive gathering a success.

“I am glad that SCS has made this programme a success. I also want to thank the premier and his wife for their presence,” he said.

Muhammad Abdullah added that a total of 18 food stalls lined up around the atrium of the DUN Complex had been set up to offer various kinds of food for guests and those present.

Among the food available were rojak, lontong, mi jawa, kek lapis, nasi arab, Sarawak laksa, pudding, ketupat with rendang, ice-cream, satay, soto ayam, soto daging and beverages.