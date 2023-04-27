Turn old Miri Resident’s Office into heritage centre, Miri MP proposes

MIRI (April 27): Miri MP Chiew Choon Man has proposed to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to turn the old Miri Resident’s building into a heritage and cultural centre.

Chiew, in a press statement yesterday, said that he had submitted the proposal the previous week for the Ministry’s special officer here to look into a possible collaboration with the state’s tourism ministry.

“In that proposal, I have requested Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato’ Seri Tiong King Sing to give his support and approve allocations to upgrade the old Miri Resident’s Office as a heritage and cultural centre,” he said.

“The proposed paperwork and application for allocation have been sent to the federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Chiew remarked that the state’s Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts has also had a similar plan for the historical building, thus expressed hopes that both federal and state ministry of tourism would be able to work together to fund the heritage conservation project.

“The building was built during the Brooke era in the 19th century and was restored by the British after the Second World War,” he said, while pointing out the significance of its historical value and its potential to serve as a tourist destination, being strategically located in the city centre.

“It is now more than a century old, thus, the old Resident’s building deserves to be preserved as a heritage and cultural centre,” Chiew added.