Van driver caught with 800 litres of diesel in Sibu

SIBU (April 27): Police arrested a 34-year-old man yesterday after the van he was driving was found to be carrying 800 litres of diesel.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspect was arrested at 6.45am by the side of Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here.

“A team from Region 5 Marine Police stopped and inspected a van that acted suspiciously during Ops Taring Kontraban.

“Their inspection found the van was carrying 800 litres of diesel and arrested the driver,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said the seizure amount was estimated to be worth RM46,720.

The seized items and suspect were handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living for further action.

The case is being investigated under the Supply Control Act 1961.