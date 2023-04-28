100 cyclists to join Sibu Fun Race on April 30

SIBU (April 28): Around 100 cyclists from all over Sarawak will be taking part in the inaugural Sibu Fun Race held at Bukit Aup Jubilee Park on April 30 at 7am.

Organised by the Sibu Swan Cycling Club with KPJ Sibu as the main sponsor, the event aims to foster closer rapport among fellow cyclists.

“The event is also a good platform for the cyclist to upgrade their skills while learning more on what cycling is all about,” said its president Ngu Ing Lee.

The fun face is divided into seven categories – Junior Boy’s & Girl’s, Men’s Open A & B, Veteran, Master, Women’s Open and Super XL.

“It is not about competing as what matters most is the spirit of participation, the thrill and the fun of doing it,” he added.

Ngu said rider’s safety and security will be prioritised throughout the race.

“The safety of the riders will not be compromised, we will make sure all of them comply with the rules and regulations when on the streets,” he said of the 30km route from Bukit Aup Jubilee Park.

The top three winners will receive cash prizes and medals.