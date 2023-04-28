Anwar: Important for govt to be attentive, avoid political blunders over reform agenda

KUALA LUMPUR (April 28): It is important for the government to be attentive in order to avoid making “political blunders” in pursuing reforms of the human rights agenda, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In fact, he said the government has to look thoroughly into some measures, as well as legislative matters before pursuing those reforms, which may take some time.

Thus, Prime Minister urged the human rights group, Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) to be more objective in its criticism of the government over the allegedly slow pace of reforms in this country.

“We’re dealing with the rakyat. We have seen the blunder with (the attempted ratification) of ICERD (International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination).

“We are committed to the issues of human rights, but you (Suaram) have to give us time,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayer at Masjid Jamiul Ehsan, Kampung Kubu Gajah, Sungai Buloh here today.

Yesterday, Suaram criticised the government over the slow pace of reforms in this country and said that Anwar might be at risk of being labelled the “worst Prime Minister” of Malaysia if he does not make concerted efforts to implement the changes and amendments to human rights reforms. – Bernama