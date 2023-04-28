Bintulu Port Holdings chairman Abdul Mutalib to retire May 1

KUCHING (April 28): Datuk Abdul Mutalib Alias will retire from his position as non-independent non-executive chairman for Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (BPHB) effective May 1 this year following the end of his two-year tenure.

“Abdul Mutalib has been a tremendous asset to the company during his tenure, and we are grateful for his contributions.

“His dedication and leadership have been instrumental in achieving several significant milestones, which we are proud to highlight,” BPHB said in a media release today.

It said one of the most notable accomplishments during his tenure was the commencement of four new export lines at Biport Bulkers Sdn Bhd (BBSB) – which increased BBSB’s handling capacity from 13 to 17 lines at a time.

This expansion had enabled the port to serve its customers better and contribute more effectively to the local economy, it added.

In 2022, the port successfully launched the maiden voyage of the Tiger Bintulu vessel at Bintulu International Container Terminal which carried a total of 400 units of LNG ISO tanks.

“This exciting development is a testament to our commitment to innovation and growth,” it said.

Furthermore, the 10th anniversary celebration of BPHB’s subsidiary, Samalaju Industrial Port Sdn Bhd, was a momentous occasion, officiated by the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and attended by officials, honourable guests, and board members of the Group.

“Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, BPHB has continued to deliver uninterrupted services with zero shutdowns, a testament to our resilience and commitment to excellence.

“As a result, for the financial year ended 2022, the BPHB Group recorded a revenue of RM791.26 million, 8.63 per cent higher compared to the year 2021.

“As for its Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), it increased by 5.68 per cent from RM425.1 million to RM449.2 million, as a result of higher operating revenue,” it said.

BPHB extended its appreciation to Abdul Mutalib for his invaluable contributions to the Group.

He also thanked the government for the opportunity to serve BPHB over the last two years.