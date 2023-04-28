BN resolves to back ‘unity govt’ ahead of six state polls

KUALA LUMPUR (April 28): The Barisan Nasional (BN) Supreme Council, at its meeting last night, unanimously agreed to back the unity government.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the meeting, held at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Center (WTC KL), was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also BN chairman, and attended by all BN component parties.

He said the meeting made a resolution on BN’s commitment to jointly develop and continue to implement the people’s policy agenda and called on all leaders from various walks of life to maintain unity and harmony to ensure political stability in the country.

“The BN Supreme Council has also been informed about the party’s preparations for the six state elections, namely Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan.

“Discussions also involve the cooperation model between BN and parties in the unity government,” he said in a statement shared on the BN Facebook page.

Besides that, Zambry said the BN Supreme Council also agreed to participate in the Unity Government National Convention to be held on May 14 at WTC KL.

At the meeting, the president of the respective component parties congratulated Zahid and Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan for winning the posts of Umno president and Umno deputy president, respectively, in the 2023-2026 Umno election uncontested.

The meeting also congratulated the Umno Supreme Council members and leaders at all levels for winning the election.

According to Zambry, the BN Supreme Council meeting also agreed on the appointment of Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani as BN Treasurer-General; Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh and Datuk Nurul Amal Mohd Fauzi as representatives of the Youth and Puteri Movement, respectively.

The meeting also appointed Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin as Umno representatives in the BN Supreme Council, while Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) is represented by its Information chief Datuk Fredie Sua. ― Bernama