Don calls on govt to bring back online classes to address rising Covid-19 cases

KUCHING (April 28): The government has been called on to consider making online teaching and learning part of the national education system as a move to address concerns due to rising Covid-19 infections.

In making this call, Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow said online teaching and learning is nothing new to Malaysians since it was implemented during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

“By now, people are able to adapt themselves to this modern method of teaching and learning process. It would not be a big problem for us to bring back online teaching and learning. What is important now is the safety of our students.

“Students need to feel safe in order to allow them to focus on their studies effectively. It would be difficult for students to focus on their studies if they feel that they are not safe within the school or university environment due to the current spread of Covid-19 and its variants,” the Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Faculty of Syariah and Law associate professor said in a statement today.

Muzaffar opined that the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) must come up with a back-up plan to address the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

He said both parents and students need to be informed beforehand on the back-up plan in order to enable them to make preparations.

“Everyone in the country must be mentally and emotionally prepared for the possibility of the continuation of the online teaching and learning method,” he said.

Although there were complaints about online teaching and learning, he said this should not hamper Malaysia’s efforts to adopt such a modern method of teaching and learning.

“More money needs to be allocated in this area to make such effort a success. Our educators and students in schools and universities need to be provided with enough facilities and training in order to make online teaching and learning a reality, and not just used during emergencies,” he said.

Muzaffar opined the government should consider whether it is really safe for face-to-face teaching and learning given the increasing number of Covid-19 infections.

“It would be much better to temporarily resume online teaching and learning for our students in schools and universities,” he added.