Health Minister: Sabah records 76 whooping cough cases, 986 pct increase from last year

KOTA KINABALU (April 28): A total of 76 cases of Pertussis or whooping cough, including one death, have been recorded in Sabah so far this year.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said Kota Kinabalu recorded 20 cases, followed by Lahad Datu (16), Tawau (15), Putatan (8), Semporna (4), Papar (4), Kunak (3), Tambunan (3), Kinabatangan (1), Tuaran (1), and Sandakan (1).

She said the figures from January to April 27 were a 986 per cent increase compared to the seven cases last year during the epidemiological week.

Dr Zaliha said the 76 cases comprised of 41 Malaysians, 27 Filipinos/Filipinas, and eight Indonesians.

“The Ministry of Health (MoH) recommends taking at least three doses of the Pertussis vaccine to help prevent the disease.

“Those experiencing symptoms are advised to cover their mouths when they cough and wash their hands after coughing.

“Kissing newborns is not advised for those who show symptoms as they are at a higher risk of contracting the disease,” she said during a Health White Paper (HWP) Town Hall session here.

In Malaysia, the whooping cough vaccine is administered to newborns in four phases according to the National Immunisation Programme Schedule.

Newborns are given the injection when they are two months, three months, and five months old in addition to a booster at 18 months.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis.

According to the World Health Organization, pertussis spreads easily from person to person mainly through droplets produced by coughing or sneezing.

The disease is most dangerous in infants, and is a significant cause of disease and death in this age group.

The first symptoms generally appear seven to 10 days after infection.

Symptoms include a mild fever, runny nose and cough, which in typical cases gradually develops into a hacking cough followed by whooping.