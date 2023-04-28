Heatstroke: Cabinet needs to discuss suggested extension of school holidays, says Zahid

PONTIAN (April 28): The Cabinet needs to discuss whether there is a need to extend the school holidays following a heatwave that is hitting the country currently.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the National Disaster Management Committee secretariat had already met and implemented coordinated efforts with various related ministries and agencies.

Currently the country’s climate has changed with the occurence of heat waves, especially in Kelantan, that resulted in two deaths involving children.

“I think it (school holiday extension) should be discussed at the Cabinet meeting.

“As chairman of the national disaster committee, we have coordinated efforts with state governments, the Health Ministry (MOH) and local authorities, not only to monitor but to help those suffering from heatstroke due to climate change,” he told reporters at the Pontian Umno division Aidilfitri Open House in Benut here today.

The Bagan Datuk MP also reminded the public to take precautionary measures due to the heatwave, adding that the MOH has also taken several measures to tackle problems resulting from this phenomenon.

“We advise those in areas affected by the heatwave to drink more water but I have been informed by the Meteorological Department that the heatwave will end in mid-May.

“So, I hope that even though this is new we have to be careful and take several health measures,” Ahmad Zahid said when asked if there was a need to extend the school holidays and the government’s measures to tackle the heatwave.

Two children, an 11-year-old boy, and a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, were reported to have died due to heatstroke recently. – Bernama