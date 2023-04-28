Hope Place comes to aid of two S’wakian widows and their families

KUCHING (April 28): Two widows from Kampung Sungai Belian in Lundu and Kampung Stutong Baru here received some assistance from Hope Place recently.

The two widows both have very young children still in schools, and live in very dilapidated houses.

According to Hope Place, they are supporting 60 single parents with 70 per cent of them single mothers.

One of the widows, Juwie Patrick, 33, who lives in Kampung Sungai Belian in Lundu, has three children three to 14 years-old. Her only income comes from her late husband’s Socso benefit and RM500 monthly from the Welfare Department.

Her husband died last year due to cancer. She is struggling to bring up the children all by herself. She plants vegetables in her backyard for family consumption.

Another widow, Lia Bantar, 36, became a widow when her husband died in February this year.

She has four children living with her at Kampung Stutong Baru, in a one-bedroom wooden house. Lia, an illiterate, finds it hard to find work. Her youngest child is only two, while her three older children are still schooling.

Lia, like Juwie, receives her husband’s Socso benefit, which is her only income. According to her, she is still waiting for her husband’s EPF process to go through.

Hope Place is supporting Juwie and Lia’s families with basic food aid and milk powder for their younger children.

For more information, Hope Place or Persatuan Kebajikan Harapan Kuching (PKHK) can be reached at 082-505987. Opening hours are from 8am to 5pm (Monday to Friday) and 8am to noon (Saturday).

All donations are welcome and receipts will be given upon request. The public can donate directly to their bank account MBB: 511289001160 or go to their Facebook page to get their Sarawak Pay / S PAY GLOBAL QR code.