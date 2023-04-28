Husband, wife in Miri fined RM1,000 each for stealing adult milk formula

MIRI (April 28): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a husband and wife RM1,000 each in default 60 days in prison for stealing one can of adult milk formula.

Magistrate Zaini Fishir@Fisal meted out the sentence after taking into consideration the couples’ guilty pleas, facts of the case, gravity of the offence committed, and public interest.

Wong Pack Yiiun and Peggy Cho were charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same penal Code, which provides for up to 10 years in jail and a fine, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Wong and Cho were caught stealing a can of Glucerna adult formula milk.

They committed the offence on April 17, 2023 around 5.30pm at a Boulevard Commercial Centre pharmacy.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case, while neither Wong nor Cho were represented by legal counsel.