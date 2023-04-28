Jobless Kuching man fined, jailed for damaging stepdad’s property in a fit of rage

KUCHING (April 28): A magistrates’ court here today fined a 37-year-old unemployed man RM2,000 in default two months’ jail after he was found guilty of damaging his stepfather’s property.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali passed the sentence on Izzarudin Parno, who pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code. The 62-year-old stepfather is said to have lost about RM250 in damage.

Izzarudin committed the offence at their residence in Kampung Matang, Jalan Matang, about 8.20pm on April 24.

Based on the facts of the case, in a fit of rage, Izzarudin smashed a chair and a dining table belonging to his stepfather because the latter would not allow him to use his motorcycle.

Two days after the incident, fearing for his safety, the stepfather lodged a police report, leading to Izzarudin’s arrest.

Inspector Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while the accused was not represented by any legal counsel.