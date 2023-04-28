Kuching Division Journalists Association receives donation from KKB Engineering

KUCHING (April 28): The Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA) received a financial donation from KKB Engineering Bhd (KKB) to assist in efforts to take care of the welfare of media practitioners in Kuching.

“A very big thank you to KKB for all your support to the media, especially to KDJA, over the years.

“We have many plans for keeping the media active this year, such as our annual hike up to the summit of Mount Kinabalu, our inaugural media trip to Indonesia ahead of the country’s capital move to Nusantara, and not forgetting the Kenyalang Journalism Awards,” KDJA president Ronnie Teo said in a statement.

Teo also made the remarks during KKB’s Hari Raya Open House and Labour Day celebrations held at KKB’s Muara Tebas premises tonight.

“All these events serve to ensure that the media continues to challenge themselves to be better, not just professionally, but also mentally and physically,” he said.

“We hope that the community will continue to support the media in their efforts to deliver accurate and timely news to the public.”

During the dinner, KKB group managing director William Kho Pok Tong thanked his staff for their hard work, which was apparent in its order book reaching approximately RM762 million as at end of March 2023, with works to be fulfilled over the next two years.

“For KKB Group and its leadership team, let us not take for granted the success of its past,” Kho said.

“Let’s work harder towards the future and continue to participate in our state’s nation building and our journey ahead,” he added.

Also present during the event was Ocean Might Sdn Bhd chief operating officer Mohd Ashraf Assai Abdullah, KKB executive director Kho Poh Lin, its group financial officer Bibiana Diwek and staff of KKB.