Mazu statute won’t affect Muslims, says Bung

KOTA KINABALU (April 28): The construction of the Mazu statue in Kudat will not disrupt or affect how Muslims pray nor cause religious sensitivity, said Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin.

He said that even Kelantan and Penang have Mazu temples and they do not affect the Muslims there.

“Looking at Kelantan which is also known as Negeri Serambi Mekah, the construction of the Mazu statue at the state has not resulted in any religious sensitivities or affected the Islamic community,” he said.

He cited that in the Quran it was mentioned “For you, your religion and for me, my religion” and also “For us our practice and for you, your practice”.

Hence, the issue of affecting the beliefs of the Muslim community does not arise with the construction of this Mazu statue, he added.

Bung Moktar said he was made to understand that the developer of the project will construct the Mazu statue that will not hinder the position or view of the district mosque.

The project was proposed by former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat nearly two decades ago, and was raised again by Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew who hoped the abandoned project can be revived.

Local community leaders in Kudat have also called for the revival of the project which was approved by the Kudat Town Board in 2006.

However, the project was withdrawn in 2007 after the then chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman halted its construction.

Bung Moktar said the Mazu statue will be the tallest in the world after its completion and can attract tourists to the district.

“Past conflicts can be resolved amicably for the benefit of the Kudat constituents and their economy,” he said.

Bung Moktar, who is also Kinabatangan member of parliament, is confident that the 33-meter high Mazu statue will change the face of Kudat district and can become its icon.

“Of course this will bring change in terms of increasing the economic resource of the community in the district,” he said.

“If we look at China, millions come to the mainland to see the Quan Yin statue, hence it is not impossible for Sabah to also receive throngs of tourists from overseas annually to visit the Mazu statue in Kudat and bring about economic returns to the state where one of our income sources is from the tourism sector,” he said.

The construction of the Mazu statue received objections from several non-government organisations, PAS and the United Sabah Islamic Association (USIA).

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam had also the Mazu statue would benefit the people of Kudat and Sabah economically and draw tourists.

Joachim, who is also state Local Government and Housing Minister, said it would be another landmark for Sabah.