MBKS saves 8MW electricity during Earth Hour

KUCHING (April 28): Earth Hour last month saved Kuching South City Council (MBKS) 8MW of electricity and reduced carbon production by 2,400kg.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said for the whole of Sarawak, except Limbang and Lawas, the practice of turning off non-essential lights for an hour saved 33MW and reduced carbon production by 9,900kg.

“From all the hot weather, flash floods, climate change, and all that, these we’ve been experiencing for the past month or so, should be God sending us a signal. To us as a city council, I think, we need to take the lead in protecting our Mother Earth,” he told a press conference at his office today.

“This should be our foremost duty now. And if we do not do anything, then after years, I think all the resources that we have enjoyed would be all gone. So we have taken proper steps — no plastic, no plastic straws, we want to protect Mother Earth, not for the generation now but for our next generation.”

As a continuation of the Earth Hour movement, he said MBKS will work with NakedWonders and the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) to hold the ‘Make Climate Cool Again’ environmental exhibition from tomorrow (April 29) until May 8 at Dewan Masyarakat, from 9am to 5pm daily.

It includes several activities and workshops for the public.

The event aims to create a one-stop space for the public to learn more about environmental issues, showcase local heroes who are making a difference, raise awareness about climate change, provide education to the public, and encourage sustainable development.

“The event will also attempt to break a record by banning plastic straws in MBKS, which is the first step towards achieving sustainable development goals and Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030,” Wee said.

Meanwhile, a new record has been set for the largest turtle sculpture made of plastic straws in Malaysia.

It was made by Daphne Siaw from Artsy Daphy, and took two weeks to complete.

Wee said the sculpture has been recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records.

He said the plastic straws were bought back, after they were banned at eateries under MBKS’ jurisdiction since July 2022, for the sculpture.

To date, over three million plastic straws have been stopped from polluting the environment.

“The sculpture will be displayed at the MBKS lobby after the exhibition,” Wee added.