Miri APM personnel catch one-metre cobra in bathroom

MIRI (April 28): A snake interrupted a man’s relaxing time at his house in Jalan Luak Bay 3 around 10.40pm last night.

According to a statement from the Civil Defence Force (APM) here, the 25-year-old was lying on the sofa in his living room when he noticed the snake from the corner of his eye.

Fearing for his safety, he contacted APM at 10.49pm, which immediately sent four personnel to his house.

“Upon arriving, the man told us that he saw something moving that looked like a snake slithering into his house.

“We immediately searched the house and found it – a cobra measuring about one metre long in his bathroom,” APM said.

The agency added that the cobra was later released to its natural habitat.