MPP introduces Resident Councillors System, says chairman

KUCHING (April 28): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) has introduced its Resident Councillors System or RCS.

MPP chairman Tan Kai said this was based on the suggestion of Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister.

Tan Kai said RCS displays the resident committees by zone and their contact numbers on MPP’s website.

He stressed that councillors in many ways function as ‘first responders’ for problems faced by residents.

“In Sarawak, local councillors are appointed by the state government.

“Many of them should be known to local residents, especially in the areas that they are supposed to take care of,” he told reporters after chairing the MPP full council meeting today.

He reminded councillors to remain informed about issues occurring in their ward and other areas under MPP’s jurisdiction.

Separately, Tan Kai said a Hari Raya Aidilfitri combined open house will be held at Kampung Haji Baki Community Hall here on May 7 from 10am to 1pm.

He said it will be jointly hosted by Dr Sim, who is also Batu Kawah assemblyman, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, Kuching South City Council (MBKS), and MPP.