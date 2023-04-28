Mukah retiree loses RM435,100 to investment scam

SIBU (April 28): A 68-year-old retiree from Mukah has lost RM435,100 to an investment scam.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the victim was introduced to the scam by someone calling himself Eric Yee in a WhatsApp group on Feb 8.

“The victim was invited to invest in online IG shares investment in gold and US dollars, which promised quick returns,” Muhamad Rizal said in a statement.

He said the suspect sent a PDF document to the victim about the investment procedures to attract his interest.

“The victim then made 15 transactions totalling RM435,100 to the link http://user.igglobal between March 16 and April 13 to six accounts with different banks,” said Muhamad Rizal.

He said on April 22, the victim was contacted by a woman, who was also a member of the same WhatsApp group, who told him that the profit could not be withdrawn.

The victim then tried to transfer RM2,225 from the link into his own account but was unsuccessful.

Realising he had been duped, he lodged a police report.

Muhamad Rizal reminded members of the public to only invest on legitimate platforms registered with Bank Negara Malaysia and Securities Commission Malaysia.

“The people should not easily trust an investment that offers huge profit in a short period of time.

“Always check the list of companies and websites authorised and approved at www.bnm.gov.my/BNM.”

The public can also contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) on 997 if they are a victim of fraud or cyber fraud (phone scam, love scam, e-commerce, non-existent loans, and such).