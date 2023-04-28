Premier Abang Johari to present Anak Sarawak Award May 12 in Kuching

KUCHING (April 28): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will officiate at the 10th edition of Anak Sarawak Award to be held here on May 12.

This was revealed by Business Event Sarawak (BESarawak) chief executive officer Amelia Roziman after making a courtesy call to Abang Johari at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

“The award is Malaysia’s first award for the Events Industry, which include corporate meetings, corporate incentives, conventions and exhibitions,” she added.

The awards feature five main categories and four sub-categories making a total of nine awards that will be presented on the night.

“What is different this year is that we have included the Sarawak Heritage Award so that we can gauge all the conferences presented about the impact of heritage on the economy, sectoral, social and environmental.

“The theme of this year’s awards is ‘Spirit, Inspiration and Heritage’. We want people attending the event to be motivated, inspired, be good, change and believe that every change no matter how big or small have impact and leave a legacy.

“The premier will also announce two important events to be held in the future related to the Events Industry,” she said.

Meanwhile, BESarawak in a press statement revealed a number of nominees for the Anak Sarawak Awards.

Under the Anak Sarawak Young Leader Award, the nominees are Hii Mein Chieing from Borneo Plux Sdn Bhd, Chai Lee Kee from Spiral Events Management Sdn Bhd, and Dayang Fatin Nurhazziqah from Koperasi Pro Belia Inovasi.

For the Anak Sarawak Journalism Awards, under the Print/Online category, the nominees are Vicky Koffa from Boardroom Global, Priscilla Tawie Sulok from New Sarawak Tribune and Puvaneswary S Selvadurai from TTG Association.

Under the Broadcasting category, the nominees are Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and TVS.

For the Anak Sarawak Business Events Awards, the nominees for the Convention of Excellence Award are the 8th International Forum on Industrial Bioprocessing 2019 (Curtin University Malaysia); BRITMA – Malaysia International Congress on Tropical Medicine 2019 (SEGI University – Sibu Clinical Campus); and the 13th International Conference on Child and Adolescent Psychopathology 2018 (University of Roehampton London).

Under Corporate Meetings and Incentive Excellence Award, the nominees are Spiral Eventz Management Sdn Bhd, Cat City Holidays Sdn Bhd and Golden point Leisure and MICE Holiday Sdn Bhd.

The nominees for the Meeting Venue of Excellence are Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), The Waterfront Hotel and Imperial Hotel Kuching; while the nominees for Products and Services of Excellence are CPH Travel Agencies Sdn Bhd (Sarawak), T.E.E.M Event and Exhibition Management Sdn Bhd, and Deckworks Events and Entertainment.

Under the Anak Sarawak Outstanding Achievement Award, the nominees are Prof Dr Mohd Railli Suhailli from SEGI University – Sibu Clinical Campus, Datu Dr Lulie Joshua Melling from Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute (TROPI), and Goh Ah Seng from Hoi Tin Lau Restaurant.

Nominees for the Anak Sarawak Legacy Award are the AsiaFlux 2022 (TROPI), the 1st International Conference on Education in the Digital Ecosystem 2019 (Universiti Teknologi Mara Samarahan Campus), and Better Air Quality Conference 2018 (Universiti Malaysia Terengganu).