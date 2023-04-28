Pujut rep: Debate casino proposal in upcoming DUN sitting

MIRI (April 28): The proposal to establish a casino in Sarawak should be debated in the upcoming Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting, said Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii.

While the SUPP Central Publicity & Information Secretary and his family personally does not and would not recommend others to gamble, he said the economic benefits from the industry must not be ignored.

He added the economic upside of a casino includes business opportunities and investments for the state, and he looks forward to future development of the proposal contributing towards Sarawak’s economic development.

Yii, who is also Miri Mayor, believes that it can boost local tourism and hotel industries, while creating job opportunities.

He chided those seizing the opportunity to express their opinions on the issue – making a big fuss while desperately trying to gain attention following increased discussion on whether Sarawak should build a casino.

Datuk Sri Abdul Karim Rahman, the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Art, recently floated the idea after it was announced that the government will be further developing the Borneo Highlands Resort, saying the proposal for a casino is also on the table.

Recently, Part Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) Sarawak commissioner Jofri Jaraiee stated his objection against the establishment of a casino as it could lead to social ills and poverty affecting generations of gambling addicts.

On this, Yii said he supports Abdul Karim’s rationale that the state is for everyone, not just a single ethnic group and the Sarawak government serves the multicultural and multireligious beliefs of its people.

“The reasons given by the PAS’s Jofri Jaraiee against opening a casino in the state violates the development objective of Sarawak’s diverse society,” he added.

Yii pointed out that PAS has repeatedly lost in the elections held in Sarawak; and this signals the people’s rejection to all forms of racial and religious extremism.

He added SUPP has always upheld Sarawak’s priority on its people’s interests while maintaining social stability as a key responsibility and rejects all forms of hate politics.

“Therefore, if PAS is unhappy, they can completely withdraw from Sarawak’s political arena and disappear, because Sarawak people have clearly made it known through their votes that they do not welcome PAS,” he suggested.