Sarawak Energy: Cryptocurrency mining electricity thefts cause fires in Sibu, Miri

KUCHING (April 28): Electricity theft and tampering with electricity meters can lead to short circuits, fire, appliance damage, and loss of life, Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) cautions.

SEB, in a statement today, issued this reminder following a fire incident at a cryptocurrency mining centre at Jalan Pedada in Sibu recently.

Another cryptocurrency mining centre located at Saberkas Commercial Centre in Miri also caught fire recently due to illegal electricity connections.

Sarawak Energy had to conduct emergency power supply shutdowns after having been informed of the two separate fire incidents.

The fires were believed to have been caused by illegal wiring connections and overloaded circuits.

Cryptocurrency mining with its long operating hours requires a large amount of electricity to power the servers, to which the Sarawak Energy’s technical crew who were at the fire scenes had discovered direct tapping cables hidden in the wall, bypassing the meter and which were connected to the incoming mains wiring.

Around 100 cryptocurrency mining servers were destroyed at both locations.

The incident in Sibu is estimated to have cost Sarawak Energy to lose over RM273,000 in stolen electricity over a course of 12 months.

Sarawak Energy’s meter inspection teams are trained to detect various electricity theft methods, including tampered meters, fake electricity meter covers and underground direct tapping.

With the use of smart meters, all power theft attempts can be detected and disconnected remotely, said SEB.

SEB will continue to work with Sarawak Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication, the Police, and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in its fight against electricity theft.

It also encourages individuals with power theft information to step forward and contact its customer care centre at 1300-88-3111 or email customercare@sarawakenergy.com.

SEB assures that all information received will be kept strictly confidential.