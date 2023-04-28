Sarawak Teachers Union: Reimplement the use of face masks in schools

SIBU (April 28): Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) is of the view that the wearing of face masks should be reimplemented in schools to help curb the spread of the XBB1.16 or Arcturus Covid-19 variant, said its president Kullin Djayang.

He pointed out that masking up should be given special attention in school buses, vans, laboratories, libraries, and classrooms, given the movement of school children before and during Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays.

Kullin was reacting to the news report that the mask mandate might make a return to schools, as the Health Ministry was planning to propose the use of face masks once again.

Malaysiakini had quoted Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa as saying that the move was to avoid the resurgence of Covid-19 due to the new variant.

“STU welcomes the Minister of Health’s proposal for the use of face masks to be made mandatory before the school session on May 2 as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19 Arcturus variant.

“The use of masks should be given special attention in school buses, vans, laboratories, libraries and classrooms. Likewise, when conducting PDPC (learning and facilitating process) involving group activities, students must obey the teacher’s instructions by wearing masks and (practise) social distancing. This is due to the student’s movement before and during the Hari Raya holidays.

“For STU, although the use of face masks has been optional for students before due to vaccination, it would not be wrong for it to be prioritised again so we can fully curb the new variant,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Kullin, however, said it still depends on the wishes of the parents, as they are the ones who know their child’s health status.

If the child has a fever, parents must do an RTK test for the child and if it is positive, they must inform the school of the child’s absence and isolation, he explained.

“For parents with children suffering from chronic diseases, they should always be on guard so that their children do not get infected. Masking up is especially important in addition to practicing social distancing and maintaining personal hygiene at school,” he stressed.