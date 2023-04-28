Shop assistant fined RM2,500 for selling illegal lottery tickets in Siburan

KUCHING (April 28): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 22-year-old shop assistant RM2,500 in default two months in jail for selling illegal lottery tickets.

Senior assistant court registrar Sandy Yvette Freddy, sitting as first class magistrate, imposed the sentence against Azonia Rubia after she pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or an imprisonment term not exceeding six months, or both.

Azonia committed the offence at a premises in Siburan, Padawan near here at 3.15pm on Feb 15 this year.

Based on the facts of the case, Azonia was caught red-handed by Insp Fhyllis Dakon, who led a team to conduct a raid on the sale of lottery tickets in public without a licence.

During the raid, Fhyllis arrested a woman at the cashier’s counter inside the premises.

An investigation led the officers to find a mobile phone, which was believed to have been used to sell lottery tickets without a licence.

The team also found and seized cash totalling RM65.