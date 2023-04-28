Sports tourism package launched in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (April 28): Tourism Malaysia in collaboration with Sabah Football Club (Sabah FC) and eight tourism agencies in Sabah on Friday launched the sports tourism package “Bola In The City With Sabah FC – A Trip of Excitement!” at a cheaper price of RM330 per person.

Buyers of the package will not only have the opportunity to meet and interact with Sabah FC players, but will be given a rare opportunity to see the players in a training session at the Likas Stadium, a day before any home game in the 2023 Super League.

More interestingly, buyers will also be given the opportunity to watch the match with some of Sabah football legends such as Hassan Sani, Matlan Marjan, Burhan Ajui, Jelius Ating and others.

The tourism elements included in this package offer the option to visit several destinations or tourism activities such as Manukan Island, Rumah Terbalik in Tamparuli, Monsopiad Heritage Village in Penampang, Tagal Tinopikon Walk in Penampang, as well as enjoy the many seafood delicacies at the Kg Nelayan Floating Restaurant or traditional food restaurants in Kota Kinabalu.

The sports tourism package “Bola In The City With Sabah FC – A Trip of Excitement!” was launched by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan at Hilton Hotel, here on Friday.

Khairul, in his speech said the new package is a continuation of the first edition of the “Bola In The City” sports tourism package which was launched in October last year and had received encouraging response especially from football fans at a price of RM699 per person.

Khairul said this year’s sports tourism package, at a price of RM330 per person, would not only attract more football fans to the stadium, but could also help increase the arrival of tourists from within and outside the country to Sabah.

“I am very optimistic with this development because it is estimated that a total of 80 to 100 loyal fans will follow their favorite players or teams wherever football matches take place throughout Malaysia.

“I strongly support the efforts and creativity of Sabah tourism industry activists in diversifying tourism packages and products to attract tourists from within and outside the country,” he said.

Sabah FC were one of the teams that performed brilliantly in last year’s Super League when they finished third behind champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Terengganu. Synonymous with the nickname ‘The Rhinos’, Sabah FC emerged as FA Cup champions in the 1995 season and won the Premier League trophy in 1996.

Present at the event were Senior Director of Domestic & Events Division of Tourism Malaysia, Iskandar Mirza Mohd Yusof, Chief Executive Officer of Sabah Tourism Board, Noredah Othman, Sabah FC Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Marzuki Nasir, director of the Sabah Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), Ibrahim Othman, and Deputy Director of Tourism Malaysia Sabah, Trecey J. Tojuka.