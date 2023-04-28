Super League: Home comfort as Sabah FC emerges victorious, moves to third spot

KUALA LUMPUR (April 28): It was a good night for the home teams as Sabah FC, Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC, and Penang FC dispatched their opponents for victories in the Super League yesterday.

Sabah FC moved up one spot up to third after edging Selangor FC 2-1 at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu.

Sabah opened accounts in the 24th minute when Saddil Ramdani slotted home from the penalty spot but Selangor drew level in the 51st minute when Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim let fly a screamer from outside the box.

Sabah, however, made sure of victory courtesy of skipper Baddrol Bakhtiar, who scored from a free kick in the 66th minute.

Sabah are now third with 20 points, with Selangor (22 points) remaining in second spot despite the defeat, and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) perched atop the 14-team standings with 27 points.

KL City FC, playing in front of their fans at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras, gunned down PDRM FC 3-0 with goals from Romel Morales (14th minute), Paulo Josue (26th), and Kipre Tchetche (87th).

Meanwhile, Penang had to fight back from a goal down to defeat third from bottom Kuching City FC 2-1 at the City Stadium in George Town.

Kuching City drew first blood through Abu Razard Kamara in the 14th minute before hosts Penang hit back with swiftly through Khairul Akmal Rokisham (45th minute) and Soony Saad (51st). — Bernama