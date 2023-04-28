Friday, April 28
Teen injured after crashing motorcycle in Bau

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
Rescuers put a neck brace on the victim before transporting him to Bau Hospital for further treatment. — APM photo

KUCHING (April 28): A 17-year-old motorcyclist suffered bodily injuries after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Jalan Jambusan, Bau around 7.50pm last night.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) said in a statement the motorcyclist was partially conscious upon their arrival at the scene.

“Rescuers from the Bau APM arrived at the scene at 8pm and immediately provided aid to the victim, who was sprawled on the road shoulder,” said the statement.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and legs.

APM later transported the teenager in an ambulance to Bau Hospital for further treatment.

The operation ended at 8.33pm.

Also at the scene were medical personnel from Bau Hospital.

