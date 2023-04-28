Top Speed Aquatic vying for top honours at Miri age group swimming meet

KUCHING (April 28): Representatives of Top Speed Aquatic Swimming Club are all vying for top honours at the Miri Age Group Swimming Championship, taking place at the South Lake Swimming Pool in Permyjaya this weekend.

They are regarded as the largest team so far, with 48 swimmers under the charge of head coach David Chung and his assistant Allister Chung.

The club are eyeing medals in all categories, covering age groups from seven to 17.

Many of the senior swimmers are those who competed under Gymkhana Club Miri and helped the team clinch the overall championship title for the second consecutive year during the last meet held in 2020.

“Yes, I am quite confident that our team will do well again in the championship this year as we have five swimmers who performed excellently at the recent Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships in Kuala Lumpur.

“The boys’ team will be anchored by Bong Rui Jie, Ryan Liaw Chee Heng, Ethren Ethanael Lim Churn and Kong Jian Foong, while the girls will be led by Claire Lau Yu Rong, Crystal Kong Rui Xin, Liysha Liong Celestine Baru and Janelle Tu,” David told The Borneo Post during a telephone interview from Miri today.

David, who is also the club advisor, said Top Speed should be dominating the Group 2 and 3 events, but his charges would face strong challenges in Boys’ Group 1, 4 and 5.

“I am confident that Seau Zhi Ping, George Voon and Aiden Phua will do well in their respective categories.

“As for the girls, Claire is strong in Group 2, Crystal in Group 3, Liysha in Group 4 and Janelle in Group 5,” he said.

The team is managed by Then Yen Ling, who is assisted by Loh Kui Ling.

Organised by Miri Amateur Swimming Association (Masa), the Miri Age Group Swimming Championship will be hosting 198 swimmers representing 10 teams, including those from Brunei.

Sailfish Swimming Club are fielding 34 swimmers, Masa 33, Kelab Renang Pujut Miri 22, Hammerhead Swimming Club 17, Dolphin Swimming Club 14, and Baby Shark Swimming Academy, 13.

The Brunei Speed Swimming Club will be represented by eight swimmers, while Life Skill Life School and PSE Swimming Club are sending seven and two, respectively.

Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who is Senadin assemblyman, has been invited to officiate at the closing ceremony on April 30.