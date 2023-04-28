Tun Jugah Foundation to participate in London Craft Week 2023

KUCHING (April 28): The Tun Jugah Foundation (TJF) has been invited together with other organisations in Sarawak to participate in the London Craft Week 2023 from May 6 to May 14.

The TJF’s role, among others, is to preserve and to promote the traditional methods of Iban weaving, for the benefit of the community and general public.

Besides that, the organisation’s objective is to give an insight and a greater understanding of Iban textiles and weaving tradition, both for local and international interest.

Three of the foundation’s personnel will be in London for the prestigious event, participating in the exhibition and workshops to showcase the very best of ‘Kebat Iban’ and ‘Pua Kumbu’.

They are TJF managing trustee Melia Linggi, TJF Museum curator Janet Rata Noel and weaver Shirley Vilin.