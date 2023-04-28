Two men in Kuching fined, jailed for nospan possession

KUCHING (April 28): The Sessions Court here today fined two local men RM3,000 in default three months in jail each for committing an offence of possessing nospan.

Judge Maris Agan passed the sentence on Fazizi Ahmad Mazlan, 34, and Muhammad Azwandy Daud, 31, who pleaded guilty to a charge under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Based on the facts of the case, Fazizi was accused of possessing Dextromethorphan weighing 4.43 grammes in Kampung Bintawa Ulu here around 10.40am on Feb 25, 2021.

He thus faced a charge under Subsection 9(3) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and can be convicted under Subsection 32(2) of the same Act.

Muhammad Azwandy meanwhile was charged with possessing Dextromethorphan weighing 0.71 grammes by the roadside of Jalan Masja in Petra Jaya here around 11am on Feb 23 this year.

He was prosecuted under Section 9(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and committed an offence under Subsection 9(3) of the same Act, and can be penalised under Subsection 32(2) of the same Act.

Upon conviction, the accused can be fined up to RM50,000 or jailed not exceeding five years, or both.

The police found a transparent plastic packet with 10 pills inside, believed to be nospan, in the possession of Fazizi when he was arrested in Kampung Bintawa Ulu on Feb 25, 2021.

Muhammad Azwandy was found to be in possession of five nospan pills stored in a transparent plastic packet, which he held with his right hand when he was detained by the roadside at Jalan Masja in Petra Jaya here on Feb 23 this year.

Deputy public prosecutor Ruvinasini Pandian handled the case while no legal counsel had represented the two accused.