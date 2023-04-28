Two Sibu men plead guilty to illegal gambling

SIBU (April 28): Two men were slapped with a fine of RM1,000 in default one month jail each by the magistrates’ court here today after they pleaded guilty to illegal gambling.

The accused, Ting, 56, and Khairul, 30, were unrepresented before Magistrate Flavian Edward Henry and paid the fine.

Ting was charged under Section 7(2) of Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 which provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or a maximum six months’ jail term or both upon conviction.

Based on the charge, he was found to have a unit of mobile phone suspected to be used for reloading online credit for illegal gambling at Jalan Tong Sang here at 11.15pm on April 20, 2023.

According to the facts of the case, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) personnel in an inspection at Jalan Tong Sang arrested Ting, after having found a mobile phone containing illegal online gaming application ‘Nasilemak44.com’, used to reload online gambling credits in his possession.

Khairul, meanwhile was charged under Section 9(1) of Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 which carries a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or maximum six months’ imprisonment term or both upon conviction.

He was found to have bought illegal lottery tickets at a bistro in Lorong Salim around 9.20pm on April 19, 2023.

Inspector Norfadilah Zainal prosecuted the case.