Ugak gives out Baleh Education Fund to 255 students

KAPIT (April 28): Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sarawak and Sabah Affairs, Special Functions) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong on Wed handed out Baleh Education Fund to 255 students pursuing their school certificate, Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET), diploma, degree and master’s courses at various institutions of higher learning in the country.

The event was held at the Bletih State Complex.

Speaking to parents and students attending the function, the Hulu Rajang MP explained that the Baleh Education Fund was established to promote quality higher studies among students along Baleh River, from Nanga Baleh to Putai.

He recalled that when Sarawak Electricity Berhad (SEB) began their Baleh Dam construction in 2018, elected people’s representatives from Kapit came together to negotiate with SEB to set the Baleh Education Fund as a corporate social responsibility initiative.

After a series of meetings, he said SEB agreed to chip in RM200,000 annually for the purpose to benefit students who originate from Baleh, Bukit Mabong District.

“We give them one-off cash assistance to lessen their financial burden,” he added.

Ugak revealed that a total of 255 students were eligible to receive the fund this year: RM3,000 for master’s programme, RM2,500 for degree, RM1,500 for diploma and RM500 for certificate programme.

Five of them are pursuing master’s programmes, 95 taking up degrees, 78 diplomas while 81 are taking up certificate courses.

He recalled that last year, only 100 students were eligible for the fund.

He congratulated those who qualified for their achievement in school and for being able to further their studies.

He said the increase in the number of qualified students showed that students and their parents have now realised the importance of attending higher studies.

“I know the amount is not big considering the expenditures (school fees, lodging, subsistence (food) and miscellaneous items). However, Baleh Education Fund helps to lessen the financial burden of students when they start their higher studies,” Ugak said, while advising those still in school to focus on their studies.

“Look forward to a brighter future, don’t fall in love yet and don’t fall prey to social vices like drug taking, alcoholism and so on, which will ruin your future,” he advised.

Present were Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai, Deputy Kapit Resident Robert Liman, Bukit Mabong district officer Calvin Linggong, Walikota Lating Minggang, SEB Central Region manager Douglas Pungga, Baleh Education Fund Board member Jarray Tuan and Deputy Education officer Gani Egit.