Uggah: Sarawak to implement 92 federal infrastructure projects worth RM1.092 bln

SPAOH (April 28): The Sarawak Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD) has received a list of 92 federal infrastructure projects costing RM1.092 billion, said its minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Premier, said the list was submitted to the state government following the federal government’s decision early this year to allow Sarawak to implement federal projects costing RM50 million and below each.

He told the media this after attending a briefing on development project plans and implementation in his Bukit Saban state constituency here today.

Uggah said 87 of the projects were received by the state Public Works Department (JKR) and five by the state Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID).

“Both departments have also been recognised as technical departments by the federal government recently which will allow them to manage the projects without having to refer to their Putrajaya offices,” he explained.

“As a matter of fact, our JKR is now working out its standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure that projects entrusted to it can be completed properly and on time.

“It is absolutely critical that both JKR and DID can deliver (projects) on schedule because Sarawak has been requesting for this implementation autonomy under the AP 182 (Treasury Instructions) for all federal projects in the state,” he said.

Uggah stressed that Sarawak was in the midst of preparing and looking at the manpower requirements of the JKR in every division in order to cope up with the additional responsibilities.

“We will be having a meeting in Miri next Tuesday to get feedback and (gauge) their (level of) preparedness to implement (projects). Our objective is very clear – we want to complete the projects as scheduled.

“If we can accomplish this successfully, it will prove we have the capability both in terms of manpower and technical know-how. This will be in accordance with the trust given to us under the AP 182,” he said.

Accompanied by Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu, Uggah later visited a ginger farm belonging to 10 families at Rumah Desmond Sujang in Engkerebai here.

He praised the longhouse folks for their initiative in planting over 200 polybags of local and Betong ginger varieties, generating some income for themselves.