XPDC vocalist Mael’s death a loss to local rock music industry, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR (April 28): The demise of XPDC vocalist Syed Ismail Syed Ibrahim or better known as Mael, will leave a deep impact on the local rock music industry, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in paying tribute to the late singer who died yesterday.

In a tweet, he said Mael was one of the big names in Malaysia’s rock music scene.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family of my brother Syed Ismail and pray that Allah will shower him with blessings and place him among the righteous,” he said.

The news of Mael’s passing was shared by his manager, known as Bro Yazid, through his Facebook post yesterday.

“Innalillahiwainnailaihirojiun, Al-Fatihah, XPDC singer, Syed Ismail Syed Ibrahim (Mael), breathed his last at Muar Hospital at 9 this evening,” he said.

XPDC was a popular rock band from the 1980s to the 1990s and often held concerts at funfairs nationwide, earning the group the nickname ‘Raja Funfair’ (King of the Funfairs). — Bernama