Abd Karim: Festivals pose great potential in boosting tourism in northern Sarawak

MIRI (April 29): The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts remains committed to developing the tourism industry in northern Sarawak, especially in the outskirts of Miri City such as Long Bedian in Apoh Baram.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah cited several festivals in northern Sarawak such as Pesta Nukenen in Bario, Irau Aco Lun Bawang in Lawas, Pesta Babulang in Limbang and Sarawak Highland Folks Music and Dance Festival in Long Bedian, as events with great potential in bringing in more visitors.

“My ministry is giving emphasis and focus (on tourism activities) in the northern region, including (areas) outside of Miri that can attract visitors.

“We also have Niah Cave, which we have already submitted its dossier to Unesco for it to be included in the Unesco World Heritage Site list,” he said when officiating at the Fifth Sarawak Highland Folks Music and Dance Festival in Long Bedian yesterday.

On the festival, Abdul Karim viewed it as having a huge potential to be turned into one of the main tourism activities in Apoh Baram.

“The festival showcases rich tradition and culture of the Orang Ulu.”

However, he also opined that it would be better for the festival to be rebranded.

“I want the name of this festival to ‘be tied to’ Long Bedian – maybe we could rebrand it.

“I want to see Long Bedian develop because this area has huge potential,” he said, believing that the festival could be held on a grander scale next time.

On the tourism industry, Abdul Karim expected it to continue to grow, reinforced by the strong support from the state government under the leadership of Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abdul Karim said he had confidence in Abang Johari’s administration, which focused on the development of rural areas.

“In terms of road connectivity, it was difficult before but now, it is getting better.

“When our road connectivity gets better, we can reach Long Bedian (from Miri) in less than three hours,” he said, adding that a booming tourism industry would also give direct impact on the economy and livelihood of the community.

Meanwhile, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau who is also Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman, expressed hope for the inclusion of Sarawak Highland Folks Music and Dance Festival on the board’s calendar so that more visitors could visit Long Bedian.

“Previously, there were visitors from Brunei and other countries who came to Long Bedian for the festival, which is held biennially.

“However, it is now difficult for them to make plans as we do not have a fixed date to hold this festival. If we could fix a date and include it in the calendar, they (visitors) would come.”

Dennis also said there would be many activities being planned for his constituency throughout this year such as the whitewater-rafting competition at Long Loyang, a sape festival at Long San, a youth festival at Long Miri, and the ‘tapah’ (helicopter catfish) festival at Long Bemang.

“These are among the activities that have been lined up, reflecting our continuous efforts in promoting our arts, culture and tourism to the outside world,” said Dennis.

Later at the event, Abdul Karim and deputy minister Datuk Sebastian Ting announced their respective Minor Rural Project (MRP) allocations of RM80,000 and RM20,000 to three organisations: the parent-teacher association SMK Long Bedian, the village development and security committees of Long Bedian, and Borneo Evangelical Church Long Bedian.

STB chief executive officer Sharzede Datu Salleh Askor was also present.