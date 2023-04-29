Boy accidentally shot death with homemade pump-gun

KENINGAU (April 29): A seven-year-old boy was accidentally shot death with a homemade pump-gun at Kampung Sosogoh Salong Pagalungan.

Keningau police chief Deputy Superintendent Nor Rafidah Kasim said the incident happened on April 24 when the boy was playing with friends.

The boy was rushed to Nabawan Health Clinic but was pronounced dead shortly.

“Police received information from the clinic claiming that a child had died while being treated and the cause of death was believed due to a gunshot wound.

“Police investigation revealed that the boy was accidentally shot with a homemade pump-gun while playing with his friends,” said Nor Rafidah, adding that the boy’s body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu for postmortem.

Police have detained seven people and seized the homemade firearm for investigation.

Nor Rafidah said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.