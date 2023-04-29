Boy in Keningau killed after accidentally shot

KENINGAU (April 29): A seven-year-old boy was killed after he was accidentally shot with a homemade pump gun at Kampung Sosogoh Salong Pagalungan here.

Keningau police chief Deputy Superintendent Nor Rafidah Kasim said the incident allegedly happened while the boy was playing with some friends on Monday, April 24.

The boy was then rushed to Klinik Kesihatan Nabawan but was pronounced dead shortly.

“Police received information from the clinic claiming that a child died while being treated and the cause of death was believed due to a gunshot wound.

“Police investigation revealed that the boy was accidentally shot with a homemade pump gun while playing with some of his friends,” said Nor Rafidah, adding that the boy’s body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu for postmortem.

Police have since detained seven people and seized the homemade firearm for investigation.

Nor Rafidah said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.