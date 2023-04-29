Brace for transition into high-tech economy, Kapit small business owners told

KAPIT (April 29): The next few years would be most challenging for small business owners, in that they would have to catch up with the rapid transition into e-commerce and high-technology economy.

This was highlighted by the newly-elected chairman of Kapit Chinese Chamber of Commerce (KCCC) Sii Bang Ee.

The local business community, he said, must embrace such changes.

“Things like e-commerce, high-technology and carbon industry are very new and very different from our conventional business.

“In this respect, I am hoping that Sarawak Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) could organise and run some workshops or talks on these new trends in business,” said Sii in his opening speech after KCCC’s recent election for office-bearers of the 2023-2024 committee.

He replaced Kapitan Ling Hung Pin, who had served as chairman for two terms (six years) – the maximum tenure allowed for such position, according to the KCCC constitution.

However, Kapitan Ling was elected the secretary for the latest fiscal term.

Others in the 2023-2024 committee are deputy chairman Kapitan Yiap Yii Hoo, vice-chairman Thomas Tong, assistant secretary Lin Kong Sie, treasurer Wong Kie Wei and assistant treasurer Kapitan Yap Hui Li, general affairs officers Nelson Sia and Stanley Ling Bee Chong, commerce and industry officers Pemanca Wong Kie Ing and Gabriel Chieng, children and education officers Kapitan Teo Tien Chai, community services officer Dato Yong Hua Sying, as well as recreations and sports officers Ting Hwa Kong and Councillor David Wong Hau Ching.