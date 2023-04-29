Bring issues on federal projects to Parliament, Lo tells Chong

KUCHING (April 29): Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang has challenged Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen to bring up the issue on the ‘deadly roundabout’ at Mile 15, Jalan Kuching-Serian to Parliament.

“I suggested demolishing the roundabout and putting up an elevated U-turn instead,” said Lo, adding that it is his responsibility to voice it out for the rakyat, in his capacity as Batu Kitang assemblyman.

“As MP for Stampin, Chong should be a voice for Sarawak to rectify all these, not shoot Sarawak’s assemblymen down for bringing these matters up because people’s lives are at stake here.

“How does he justify himself as the MP of Stampin if he refuses to bring the woes of the people of his constituency to Parliament?” Lo remarked.

“Considering the fact that RM80 billion worth of oil and gas have been siphoned from Sarawak annually, the Mile 8 flyover and the U-turn at Mile 15 should be given priority and be built by the federal government,” he said in a statement yesterday.

While pointing out that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Democratic Action Party (DAP) are both elected representatives under the unity government at the federal level, Lo stressed that Chong as Stampin MP should bring this matter up in Parliament and request for the projects.

It is not for the assemblymen to bring it up at the state level because these two projects are federal projects and Mile 8 and Mile 15 are precisely under the federal constituency of Stampin, Lo reiterated.

Lo, who is also the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) deputy information chief, said Chong should concentrate on seeking funds for the state instead of spending time throwing rude remarks at fellow Sarawakians in Parliament.

“Chong jibes at SUPP by saying leaders in SUPP should check their facts before they speak. What about him? Where are those promises of 20 per cent oil royalty, the return of 50 per cent taxes and promises on health and education autonomy?

“Those promises above involved the whole population of Sarawak, not just Stampin and he won the election on the backbone of those promises.

Thus, Chong should be more responsible for his words and should check his own facts before he speaks,” he quipped, adding that the Stampin MP is now part of the unity government and has the obligations to take care of the interests of Sarawak in Parliament.