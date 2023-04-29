Double Six: Aussie report raises more questions

KOTA KINABALU (April 29): The release of the Australian report of the Double Six air tragedy has raised more questions on why Malaysia kept the report confidential for over four decades.

“After reading both reports, there is no justifiable reason found to keep the Malaysian report under lock for more than four decades. Why then was it classified? Is there something more to it? Was there something else connected to these reports that needed to be hidden? For whose benefit? Certainly, on the face of the two reports there is nothing to hide in the public interest and the contents cannot be deemed to be against national security,” said Datuk Donald P. Mojuntin, son of the late Datuk Peter Mojuntin who was one of the 11 people on board the Sabah Air’s GAF N-22B Nomad aircraft which crashed in Sembulan on June 6, 1976.

Peter was the then Sabah’s Local Government and Housing Minister.

“Again, why did they prolong the pain and suffering of the respective family of the victims? It cannot be denied that some of us are shocked, disappointed and yes, angry,” he said in a statement on Friday.

He added that hiding the report may have deprived them of taking action against those at fault.

“Now it remains to be seen and debatable whether the statute of limitation has run out for any legal action. For that, I think the remaining members of the respective family of the victims need to sit down and deliberate.

“Whatever it is, recent events have us feeling more distress rather than relief. One cannot help but feel a great injustice has been done. I am sure most Sabahans feel that,” he said.

The other 10 people died in the tragedy were the then Sabah Chief Minister, Tun Fuad Stephens, Sabah Communications and Public Works Minister Datuk Chong Thien Vun, Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Salleh Sulong, and Datuk Darius Binion who was the Deputy Chief Minister’s assistant.

Also killed were Datuk Wahid Peter Andau, Dr Syed Hussein Wafa, Ishak Atan, Corporal Said Mohammad, Johari Fuad Stephens, and the pilot, Gandhi J. Nathan.

Commenting on the Australian report on the accident, Donald said there are a couple of bombastic things in the report.

“Firstly, Sabah Air was operating without approval from the Civil Aviation Department. How can this happen?” he queried.

“Secondly the Australian report stated that although the structural integrity of the aircraft was “assured”, they found “failures” in the flying control systems during forensics done on the aircraft wreckage. It seems no further investigation was done by the Malaysian authorities on these “failures”.

Could this be the cause of the right wing of the aircraft momentarily dipping before rising to level position, after which the aircraft entered a spin, lost height and crashed? Was it not important to find the cause of these “failures” in the flying systems?” he said.

He opined that it was very easy to attribute fault to the pilot of the aircraft as he is no longer here to defend himself.

“If he was that incompetent, nervous, tired and not feeling well, why give him the responsibility of flying the top VVIPs in Sabah at that time?” asked Donald.

“All these questions would also have cropped up if the federal government was transparent 46 years ago and probably would have been answered over that course of time. Classifying the report under the Official Secret Act (OSA) shows lack of empathy especially to the victims’ respective family,” he said.

Australia made the same findings as Malaysia in its investigation into the Double Six tragedy.

The declassified Australian documents state that the GAF Nomad aircraft was being operated illegally and the pilot had allowed for the aircraft to be overloaded in the aft, or rear, section.

The findings were based on a report issued by the aircraft manufacturer, Government Aircraft Factories (GAF), which stated that Sabah Air had submitted the draft of its operations manual in 1975, which the then-Civil Aviation Department (CAD) never approved.

“In this regard, Sabah Air was operating illegally,” the report said.

The investigations showed not just a “singularly poor operation” by Sabah Air, but also a “failure on the part of the CAD” to fulfil its obligations as the local certification authority.

“In the subsequent paragraphs of this section, this information is detailed as relevant to the accident because as will clearly be seen, an accident was bound to happen sooner or later,” it said.

Malaysia’s recently declassified report also suggested that the Australian-made Nomad aircraft was operating illegally.