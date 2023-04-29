Dr Rundi: Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak ‘important platform’ for women to explore economic fields

KUCHING (April 29): Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) is an important platform for Dayak women to explore various economic fields, said Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

In a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, Dr Rundi said they can venture into socioeconomic, education and entrepreneurial fields with opportunities provided by SIDS.

“SIDS plays an important role in providing guidance to the Dayak women community as they play their part in contributing to the growth of the state’s economy,” he said when officiating its fellowship dinner held in conjunction with its third Triennial General Meeting here on Friday night.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong, Tamin assemblyman Ir Christopher Gira Sambang, Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom and SIDS president Dato Alice Jawan Empaling.

SIDS was formed in the 1950s by a group of Iban women from various backgrounds and professions who moved to Kuching. The organisation aims to strengthen the status of Dayak women and involving them actively in nation building.