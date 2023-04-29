Establish strong purpose in all your activities, Deputy Premier calls NGOs

KUCHING (April 29): The onus falls on every local non-governmental organisation (NGO) to fully utilise the funds allocated by the government to them towards holding activities meant to benefit the very communities that they are representing.

In making this call, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian stressed that whatever programmes being planned and organised, they must carry a solid purpose.

“If you could conduct the activities meant to bring pride and glory to Sarawak, then that would be great.

“But establish a strong purpose in every programme.

“The allocations channelled to you are not meant for you to do nothing,” he said in a brief remark prior to presenting Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants to 30 local NGOs at a simple ceremony in Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP)’s headquarters here today.

Dr Sim, who is also Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, also encouraged the MRP recipients to strive for better performance and results.

“The amount of the MRPs given may not be big, but such assistance from the Sarawak government comes from the heart; they are meant to at least provide a decent start for your programmes.

“Also, the funds signify our thanks for your contributions to and strong support for the state government,” he added.

The NGOs receiving the MRP funds today came from diverse segments such as clans-based groups, youth movements and chapters, sports and recreations clubs and associations, cultural and heritage organisations, as well as charitable bodies.