Five councillors in Song District receive new laptops from Nanta

KAPIT (April 29): Federal Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is Kapit MP, recently handed over a laptop computer each to five local councillors at a simple ceremony, held at Song VIP Guest House near here recently.

The presentation was part of Nanta’s recent visit to the parliamentary constituency, which also covered Katibas and Song.

Thomas Langan, Jimat Jarit, Fatimah Ilam, Sibat Nyantu and Raymond Ako are among the new faces among the 32 councillors of Kapit District Council, which held the swearing-in ceremony a couple of weeks ago.

In his remarks, Nanta called upon all councillors to work diligently, strive to come up with constructive proposals and attend closely to issues voiced out by the grassroots, especially those that needed urgent attention from the council and other relevant agencies.

Among those witnessing the presentation of the laptops to the councillors were Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan, a political secretary to Premier of Sarawak Tapah Ata, political secretary to Minister of Works Ambrose Abong Bugek, and Song District officer Harry Bruce.