Going into sparsely-populated areas an approach by APM Sibu to reach out to community

SIBU (April 29): Going into areas where the populations are sparse is among the approaches undertaken by Civil Defence Force (APM) Sibu meant to make more people know and understand the roles and tasks of this agency.

This was highlighted by APM Sarawak director Abdul Wahab Rahim in a press conference called after he had performed the pinning of ranks on 57 officers and members of APM Sibu, here yesterday.

“Among the approaches that we are implementing now is going into sparsely-populated areas.

“Yes, there are less people in these areas, but they still face many risks and threats.

“Moreover, they are far from even the nearest available services.

“What we want the public to understand is what we, the APM, can provide in dealing with issues and threats like natural disaster; at least, mitigating the situation before other security assistance arrives,” he said.

Adding on, Abdul Wahab said elevating public awareness of the APM would also attract more people to join the force.

“I believe the APM is ‘more visible’ during times of emergency like the year-end floods, where we see a lot of volunteers helping out.

“However, during normal days like this one, members of the public are rarely involved in APM activities. Therefore, we need to use a different approach to raise people’s interest in joining the APM.

On the event, Abdul Wahab said it also served to recognise the contributions and sacrifices of the men and women of APM Sibu over the years, especially during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There are restructuring of teams; there are vacancies being filled; and there are also achievements being recognised.

“We hope that this promotion process would boost your spirit to carry out your duties as APM personnel in Sibu Division,” he told reporters during the press conference at Paramount Hotel here yesterday.

Abdul Wahab also took the opportunity during the session to express gratitude to the people of Sibu for coming together to donate two motorcycles to APM Sibu.

“These machines will help us tremendously in facilitating the operations of APM Sibu.”