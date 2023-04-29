Hold bazaars to showcase your heritage, Ting tells S’wak ethnic groups

KUCHING (April 29): Every ethnic group in Sarawak should organise a bazaar showcasing their food, craft and heritage to the world, said Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Datuk Sebastian Ting.

He said his ministry has always been supporting the concept of culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals (CANFF) to position Sarawak as a preferred tourist destination for local and international tourists.

“We should encourage the promotion of such bazaar more often because we have at least 31 ethnic groups in Sarawak and each ethnic group can, on their own or together, showcase their heritage,” he said after visiting a food and handicraft bazaar 2023 jointly organised by the Sarawak Kenyah National Association Kuching branch, Peng Leto Kenyah Sarawak and Telang Usan Hotel Kuching outside the hotel here today.

He added that organising such bazaar would provide an opportunity to showcase the unique cultural products of each ethnic group to international tourists for them to bring back to their home country as souvenirs.