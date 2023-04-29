House in Miri almost caught fire after short circuit fries switch box

MIRI (April 29): A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) team was despatched to a house at Kampung Pujut Tanjong Batu here on Friday as a minor fire incident was reported due to a short circuit.

Miri Zone 6 Bomba superintendent Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said the team from Lopeng station rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call on the incident around 11.35am.

“Upon arriving at the scene, it was found that a short circuit had caused a small fire and fried the switch box panel of the house.

“The fire had burned out soon after destroying the switch box panel of the house,” he said.

He said the fire department had requested the help of Sarawak Energy to further inspect potential safety issues at the house.

The fire team then returned to the station after handing the case over to Sarawak Energy for further action.