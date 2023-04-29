JPJ S’wak: 1,105 notices issued for traffic offences during Ops Raya

KUCHING (April 29): The Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 1,105 notices for various traffic offences during Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri that was held from April 18 and 27.

JPJ Sarawak in a Facebook post said most of the offences committed by motorists were driving without a driver’s licence, expired road tax and overloaded vehicles.

During the operation, JPJ Sarawak conducted checks on 13,526 vehicles including heavy ones.

“The public are also reminded to ensure that their vehicles are safe according to the Malaysian laws. The department will continue to conduct operations which are focus-based to ensure everybody obeys the laws,” the posting said.

JPJ Sarawak also said any traffic offences which are witnessed by the public can be channeled to the department through e-Aduan @ jpj or visit http://jpj.spab.gov.my.

These complaints should include the details of the offence such as the time and where it took place.